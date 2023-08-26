PATEROS – An elderly man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle just east of Pateros on US 97 on Saturday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Washington State Troopers say 78-year-old Keven O'Kinsella was on his motor bike going north on US 97 when he lost control for an unknown reason. As a result, the vehicle driven by 87-year-old Alfonso Lopez of Brewster that was traveling behind O'Kinsella hit the motorcycle. The collision caused the bike to roll onto the right shoulder sending Lopez’s vehicle into a spin off the road.
O'Kinsella was hurt and transported to a local hospital. Lopez was not injured.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the wreck.