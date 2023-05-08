WENATCHEE - More heroism was exhibited by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office over the weekend after the organization rescued two climbers and two hikers.
Two people were rescued during an incident on Saturday, early Sunday and another two were assisted to safety on Sunday, early Monday.
On Saturday, two 18-year-old males from Vancouver, Washington began their hike in the early morning near Snow Lakes about several miles southwest of Leavenworth. Upon hiking the area, deputies say one of the trekkers got so cold, they couldn't move on. A ground rescue was summoned, but the hiker's conditioned worsened to the point where a helicopter was called in to do a hoist. What was supposed to be a day hike, turned into an overnight ordeal and the hikers were eventually lifted into the helicopter at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the duo were not adequately equipped for the hike due to the treacherous terrain and impassable conditions.
On Sunday, a 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old female were climbing the R&D rock climbing route in the Icicles near Leavenworth when it got too dark to continue. The pair became stranded on the rocks. They were eventually rescued by Chelan County's rescue climbers at around 2:30 a.m. and were brought back to safety with no injuries.