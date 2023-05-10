WENATCHEE - Chelan County's sheriff's office swore in its first therapy dog this week.
Named 'Roux,' the pup is an 8-week-old Australian Labradoodle.
The canine was donated by former Chelan County deputy Brent Patterson and his wife, Tori. The Pattersons own Mountain Home Doodles in Cashmere. Mountain Home Doodles is an Australian Labradoodle breeder.
Sheriff's officials say the purpose of the dog is to help first responders and staff within the Chelan County Sheriff's Office cope with exposures to traumatic events and improve overall wellness within the organization.
"Research has shown that the presence of a therapy animal can lower blood pressure, decrease anxiety, improve mood, and foster feelings of support in humans. Interacting with therapy dogs releases oxytocin (lowers stress & anxiety) and serotonin (improves mood), as well as regulating cortisol levels and decreasing symptoms of post- traumatic stress," the Sheriff's Office wrote.
Training for Roux is being donated by the Wenatchee Kennel Club.