In a recent ranking report released by SmartAsset, Chelan County has been spotlighted as the seventh-best county to retire in Washington state and the 250th best in the entire nation.
The 2023 rating took into consideration vital regional factors affecting the quality of life for retirees, including "tax-friendliness, medical care, and social opportunities."
According to the study, Chelan County performed well in the state, ranking seventh for recreation and social opportunities and 10th for medical care. Income and sales tax rates were the first criteria analyzed among counties, and effective rates were determined based on a retiree earning $35,000 per year from various sources, including retirement savings, Social Security, and part-time work.
The study detailed the methodology by stating, "Income taxes paid were subtracted from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods." This allowed a fair evaluation of tax-friendliness across different areas.
Moreover, the evaluation considered the number of healthcare and leisure facilities in each location, calculating "the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers, and retirement centers per thousand residents." The proportion of seniors in each city was also measured as a percentage of the total population.
As for other neighboring Washington counties, here is where they ranked:
Douglas County: 25th in Washington and 688th in the nation
Grant County: 26th in Washington and 695 in the nation
Kittitas County: 22nd in Washington and 642 in the nation
Adams County: 30th in Washington and 1274 in the nation
Okanogan County: 19th in Washington and 504 in the nation