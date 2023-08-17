WENATCHEE - Chelan County Mountain Rescue's fortitude in saving a hiker who was pinned by a large boulder in the fall of 2022 has literally paid off.
The rescue-centered organization was selected by Rocky Talkie to receive $12,000 and 20 back country radios for being hailed as having the 'most inspiring rescue' within the last 365 days.
Rocky Talkies is a Denver, Colorado-based backcountry radio manufacturer.
Chelan County Mountain Rescue was one of three rescue organizations to receive the Search and Rescue Award from Rocky Talkies.
On October, 10, 2022, 28-year-old Ben Delahunty needing rescuing from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under a large boulder.
Delahunty’s hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty’s wrist and legs.
“The location of Mr. Delahunty was a several hours hike from the trailhead and the scenario presented a unique challenge of getting equipment capable of moving a boulder as well as rescuers on scene in a timely manner,” Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld stated.
A hoist capable helicopter was requested and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded with air bladders capable of lifting the boulder.
A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and rescue team responded, dropping the first paramedics on the scene at about 12:20 p.m. A Wenatchee helicopter was also used to get rescues to the scene.
Delahunty’s location was in an area that needed ropes to safely access as there was a risk of a fall. Using the air bladders, rescuers were able to free Delahunty at about 2:50 p.m.
Winds in the area had picked up by the time Delahunty was freed, and an attempt to hoist him from the area was unsuccessful. A later break in the weather allowed for a successful hoist and Delahunty was taken to Central Washington hospital in Wenatchee.
Delahunty has fully recovered from the harrowing ordeal.