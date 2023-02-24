SPOKANE — A Chelan County man has been charged in federal court in connection to an investigation into a drug trafficking organization.
Ricardo Castro-Vazquez is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with attempted distribution of fentanyl, according to court records.
Investigators had set up surveillance on Castro-Vazquez in May of last year, learning he had rented a car and was likely in California. Days later, the rental car company told investigators Castro-Vazquez was now in Yakima and was planning to return the car in Wenatchee.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies set up surveillance between Yakima and Wenatchee in an attempt to locate the suspect. The Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit then located the car near George and conducted a traffic stop.
Castro-Vazquez was not in the vehicle but the driver reportedly had several text messages on his cellphone from Castro-Vazquez telling the driver to deliver the pills found in the vehicle. The driver told investigators he had dropped Castro-Vazquez off prior to the traffic stop.
Investigators reportedly found about 100 fentanyl pills in the rental vehicle, according to court records.
Castro-Vazquez was arrested in June on drug possession, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm charges in Chelan County Superior Court. The charges have since been dismissed due to the federal investigation.