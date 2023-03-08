WENATCHEE — Chelan County and six area school districts have reached agreements to allow school resource officers to partner with the jail’s narcotics-detecting dog and her handler.
The agreements allow for officers to call the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and request the dog come to the school if the officer has reasonable suspicion that a student has brought narcotics onto campus.
The dog, named Kait, could be used to walk around lockers, cars, backpacks or school perimeters. If she alerts on a trained smell, the school resource officer and school district will review any finds from the search and handle the next steps.
Agreements were signed last month between county commissioners and the Waterville, Eastmont, Bridgeport, Chelan, Entiat and Manson school districts.
“We are very excited for this new partnership,” said Chris Sharp, director of the regional justice center. “For us, this is an opportunity to not only make a difference in our community but to also show young people that a career in corrections can be more than four walls and cells.”
The Chelan County Regional Justice Center is one of two municipal jails in the state that uses a narcotics-detecting K9. K9 Kait and her handler, deputy Jacob Lewis, are a key component to the jail’s narcotics detection program.
K9 Kait is trained to detect six odors, including marijuana. She was also recently trained to detect fentanyl.
“Law enforcement agencies in Washington State no longer train their narcotics-detecting dogs on marijuana,” Sharp added. “However, you still can’t have it in the schools. This is one area where Kait and deputy Lewis may be able to help the school districts because she is trained to detect marijuana.”
The schools have also agreed to allow Lewis and Kait to conduct training sessions at school facilities.