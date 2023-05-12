WENATCHEE - Chelan County's Regional Justice Center Director (a.k.a. jail director) Chris Sharp spoke publicly about the jailhouse attack that nearly killed a guard on May 1, 2023. On Wednesday, Sharp spoke publicly about the ordeal since it happened.
"We've never seen this level of an attack," Sharp said during an interview.
Sharp has worked at the Chelan County Jail for 24 years.
"We've had officer assaults over the years, I've been assaulted as an officer working the floors, but never to the level of calculation that this was."
it was determined that 24-year-old Benito Licea of Wenatchee started the attack by striking the corrections deputy, knocking him to the floor and continuing to attack him. 28-year-old Javier Valdez of East Wenatchee joined the attack and began, from what it appeared as, stabbing the corrections deputy in the head.
Authorities believe the attack was premeditated with Licea and Valdez talking to each other on camera shortly before the assault.
The jail guard sustained several puncture wounds and lacerations to the head, neck, arm and hand. He was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
Licea and Valdez face charges of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by prisoner.
Sharp says it was the first time jail staff had ever seen a co-worker being carried out on a stretcher.
"It was a shocking event to us and was ver eye-opening to a lot of people," Sharp added.
The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
The identity of the victim remains withheld until the conclusion of the investigation.
Chelan County's prosecutor says Licea's and Valdez's arraignments are set for May 15