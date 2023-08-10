WENATCHEE - The community and staff at Chelan County Regional Justice Center (CCRJC) are grappling with the tragic loss of 23-year-old Corrections Deputy Jesus Olivera who died in a motorcycle accident this week.
Olivera celebrated his one-year anniversary with the jail in July.
He was met with the fatal accident on Chiwawa Loop Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. His motorcycle veered off the road, resulting in injuries that eventually claimed his life.
Director of CCRJC, Chris Sharp, expressed deep sorrow and remembrance for the young deputy. “This is a tragic loss of such a young life,” Sharp said. “Deputy Olivera was a wonderful young man, who had a positive attitude for this work and his teammates. We’ve lost a member of our jail family.”
The incident has shaken the close-knit community at the Regional Justice Center. Understanding the magnitude of the loss, the CCRJC has initiated both internal and external peer support programs and resources to help staff cope with the tragic event. The leadership is also reaching out to the Olivera family, offering support services during this difficult time.
Sharp emphasized the strong bond among employees at the jail and the focus on supporting each other as well as Olivera’s family. “At the jail, the close environment we work in creates a strong bond among our employees,” Sharp said. “We are focused now on supporting one another as well as Jesus' family.”
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and details about any memorial services for Deputy Olivera will be released as they become available.