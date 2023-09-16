WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with several local agencies including Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Wenatchee Police Department, has received a $1,005,423.28 grant from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). This funding is designated to enhance the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).
The grant's primary goal is to amplify the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in addressing behavioral health crises professionally and humanely. The BHU, composed of mental health professionals, assists individuals in crisis, guiding them to appropriate social services. This not only bridges gaps in vital services but also reduces arrests and hospital admissions.
Over the past two years, the BHU has already shown a positive impact, especially in training first responders in de-escalation techniques. With the grant covering the next two years, the partnership between local law enforcement and WASPC promises even greater community benefits.