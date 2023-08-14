CHELAN COUNTY - In a bid to support growth and improve public facilities, Chelan County commissioners have granted $1,120,754 from the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF) to six diverse projects on August 7.
These projects, backed by the CPIF, span from enhancing the Cashmere Mill Site business park to updating an apartment complex in Leavenworth offering affordable workforce housing.
The CPIF, currently in its third year, was established with the intention of financing public initiatives that either stimulate business and job opportunities or advocate for long-term affordable housing within the county. The CPIF, under the administration of the Chelan County Economic Services department, distributed nearly $589,200 in 2021 to five local organizations and an impressive $923,200 to four agencies the previous year.
Director of Chelan County Economic Services, Ron Cridlebaugh, commented on the initiative, “With each passing year, these funds have a heightened impact on our community. Within three years, our investments will have surpassed $2.6 million in diverse projects, geared towards either retaining or creating jobs or amplifying affordable housing, both of which are top priorities for Chelan County.”
The 2023 CPIF grant recipients include:
- **Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority**: A grant of $244,600 will bolster infrastructural enhancements at the Cashmere Mill Site. These crucial improvements, such as waterline, stormwater drainage, and road enhancements, are vital to attract budding enterprises to the business park.
- **Chelan County**: They've been awarded $30,000 for a comprehensive assessment of county-owned facilities like Ohme Gardens, the Wenatchee River County Park, and the Chelan County Fair and Expo Center. The evaluation will pinpoint essential needs to ensure these sites remain accessible and continue to stimulate economic growth.
City of Entiat: With $350,000, they aim to finalize a sewer plan alongside a wastewater treatment plant engineering review. This report will underline the necessary enhancements to the city's framework in anticipation of residential and commercial expansion.
- City of Wenatchee: They've been granted $65,000 to relocate a sewer mainline, a move to support the rejuvenation endeavors in the north Wenatchee region.
- Common Ground Housing Trust: They received $231,154 for infrastructural advancement to pave the way for the construction of eight affordable housing units on 9th Street in Wenatchee.
- Upper Valley Mend: A grant of $200,000 will be employed to enhance a 31-unit housing scheme in Leavenworth, concentrating on affordable workforce housing.
The grant project derives its funding from the sales-and-use tax allocated for public facilities in the rural counties, colloquially known as the Rural Counties Tax. The CPIF Advisory Committee has meticulously reviewed all entries, scoring them and eventually submitting their recommendations to the Chelan County Board of Commissioners, who took the final call on the allocations.