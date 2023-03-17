BEVERLY - A man by the name of 'Zeuz' may be feeling like a god after winning some serious green post-purchase of a winning scratch ticket this week.
On Monday, Zeuz B. bought a Lemon Zest Crossword scratch ticket from The Outpost fuel station in Beverly between Mattawa and George.
Zeuz managed to match 11 words in one of the puzzles scoring him the top prize of $50,000.
Out of the 3,168,400 tickets printed, only four contain the $50,000 prize.
The cost of a Lemon Zest Crossword scratch ticket is $5.