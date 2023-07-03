MANSFIELD – Douglas County Sheriff’s officials have their suspicions on what caused a crash that sent an apple truck down an embankment, seriously injuring its driver on Friday.
Douglas County Fire District 4 says the big rig was navigating a corner going down hill on McNiel Canyon Road when it careened through a guardrail.
Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says the semi and trailer went about 75 feet down the embankment, totaling the semi, trailer, and the load of apples it was hauling.
The driver of the crash had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Undersheriff Caille suspects that brake failure caused the crash.
Washington State Patrol’s commercial incident investigative team continues its assessment of the wreck to confirm the cause.