RITZVILLE - Adams County's fire marshal has disclosed the cause of the fire that took out six buildings near Ritzville on Monday.
Fire Marshal Andie Lorenz says the 200 to 250-acre fire was sparked by a bearing on an active wheat-harvesting combine about two miles west of Ritzville. That farmer will not be cited.
An abandoned home, two barns, two outbuildings were wiped out by the fire. An occupied home was damaged in the fire by a falling power pole. Most of the buildings burned were situated just south of the airport.