EPHRATA - The Grant County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death in the man found dead in an irrigation canal on Tuesday in Ephrata.
The Grant County Coroner says 76-year-old Marijan Bosnar died from drowning; the incident was accidental.
The coroner was not able to disclose whether Bosnar had suffered any medical ailments just prior to the drowning.
Bosnar's body was found just before 4 p.m.
Bosnar was last seen alive walking along the canal shortly after 11 a.m., carrying groceries.
Bosnar was a proud and loving father of five children and two grandchildren. He was born and raised in Croatia before immigrating to the United States.