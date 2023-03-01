LOUISVILLE - Cashmere native and University of Louisville star Hailey Van Lith's presence on the basketball court gets her noticed, but her actions outside of the arena are becoming just as notable.
Van Lith recently made headlines in Kentucky after donating $30,000 to a youth and family non-profit, Family Scholar House, in Louisville, Kentucky. Van Lith donated the money in partnership with Adidas, according to WLKY-TV. The money donated by Van Lith went towards purchasing 300 pairs of shoes kids and adults, basketballs, clothing, and 125 tablets for the Family Scholar House's children's technology program.
"For me to be able to interact with them and have real conversations and learn their names, it makes me feel like I'm a part of something great and making an impact,” said Hailey Van Lith told WLKY-TV.
Earlier last year, Van Lith partnered with JCPenny to surprise Family Scholar House kids with a shopping spree.
On the hardwood, Van Lith is also making headlines having scored her 1,000 career point in early January only 16 games into her junior season. Van Lith scores has tallied average of 15 points per game throughout the entirety of her college basketball career so far.
Van Lith played basketball at Cashmere High School.