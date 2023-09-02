WENATCHEE - A mother and her child reportedly managed to walk away from a crash that sent her vehicle into a cartwheel in Wenatchee late Friday.
At around 10:30 p.m., Wenatchee Police say the woman was on the Chelan Avenue s-curve when she lost control and crashed. The vehicle ended up in the parking lot of Wenatchi Wear, scattering parts on to multiple commercial properties.
Wenatchi Wear Owner Mary Big Bull-Lewis says she's thankful the pair are doing ok, but the damage to the vehicle was severe. The car's battery reportedly hit Wenatchi Wear's window and the engine was on a rock wall at Tidd Tax. Also, eyewitnesses say vehicle had caught fire. The occupants of the demolished vehicle were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
It's believed that, like many vehicles crashing on Chelan Avenue's s-curve, it was going too fast. Big Bull-Lewis says the city of Wenatchee needs to make safety enhancements at that particular section of road as she's noted seven crashes since opening her business at that location in October of 2021.