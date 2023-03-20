MOSES LAKE — A teen driver hit a curb, causing his vehicle to go airborne as Moses Lake police were attempting a traffic stop.
An officer was driving eastbound on Valley Road on Thursday when a vehicle heading westbound passed at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around and began attempting to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, according to Moses Lake police.
Before the officer could reach the vehicle, police say the driver attempted to turn right onto Airway Drive and struck a curb. The suspect’s vehicle went airborne, slid on its top across the road and came to rest partially on the sidewalk.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was able to get out of the car on his own. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
Moses Lake police are forwarding a report to the prosecutor’s office seeking a charge of reckless driving against the teen.