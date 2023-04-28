ELTOPIA - A driver totaled his car after it ended up in an irrigation canal near Eltopia on Friday night.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was traveling along Sagemoore Road when the driver began suffering from a medical issue. As a result, the driver lost control of the car and sent it into a nearby irrigation canal.
The driver swam to safety and received medical treatment shortly after.
As for the car itself, it was mostly submerged.
A dive rescue team was summoned to the scene to help with the recovery of the vehicle.