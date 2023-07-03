MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake family is tending to their new chickens after a local police officer helped them replace a portion of their missing flock a few weeks ago.
The Moses Lake Police Department shared a social media post of a family who was thankful for officer's selfless gesture.
On June 14, a dog had broken into the Botello family coop and killed four chickens.
Likely taking notice of how distraught the Botellos were, Officer Ian Campbell took the liberty of bringing over chickens from his personal flock to replace the deceased chickens lost to an animal attack.
Touched by Campbell's kindness, Taya Botello issued the following statement, "you made a little boy's night and made his parents proud to live in a community that helps one another."