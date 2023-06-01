ELLENSBURG - A murder suspect is behind bars today after they were arrested at an Ellensburg gas station on Tuesday.
Ellensburg Police say Antoine Surge was believed to be at the Pilot fuel station at the Exit 106 interchange when police noticed a car with expired tabs. Police approached Antoine about the tabs and it turned out his registration was also expired. Upon checking Surge's background, it was realized that he was wanted for second-degree murder out of Richland. Police arrested Surge for second-degree murder.
Surge was being sought in the killing of 21-year-old Edree D'Love Thompson on May 19, 2023. Thompson's body was found in the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue at the Columbia Park Apartments. Thompson sustained fatal gunshot wounds.