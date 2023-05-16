ROYAL CITY - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are reportedly on the look out for burglary suspects after a man allegedly became victim to an assault on Monday near Royal City.
The report about the attack came in shortly after 6:30 a.m.
It allegedly occurred at a gravel pit near the intersection of SR 26 and Road A-SE.
The victim arrived at work and noticed the chain link fence around the property had been cut. The victim had parked his vehicle on the southwest side of the building on site and had walked to the northeast corner of the building where he was struck by an unknown person. The victim says the attacked hit him with a pipe over the right eye and said "don't follow us!" The two men reportedly fled from the property in a brown, two-door pickup truck. The victim was only able to describe the suspects as two males; one was 5'10" and the other 5'8" wearing dark hoodies.
The incident was not caught on camera and there were no other witnesses.
Intel provided by the Grant County Sheriff's Office implies that fuel was stolen from the property.