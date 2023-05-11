MOSES LAKE - A brush fire scorched brush near some homes in Moses Lake Thursday night.
At around 8 p.m., Moses Lake fire officials say smoke and flames were spotted in an area between Blue Heron Park and the West Cove residential area.
It was later confirmed that the fire was burning off of Westshore Drive. Shortly before 10 p.m., firefighters confirmed that the fire was out. The fire was about 1/8 of an acre.
Moses Lake Fire Battalion Chief Dave Holly told Source ONE News that the fire started at a homeless encampment. Holly says its possible that a disgruntled person started the fire. Earlier in the day, Holly says the city informed those living in the camp that they were no longer allowed to live there.