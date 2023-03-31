ELLENSBURG - Fire officials say a debris pile burn that was spread by the wind destroyed an archery range and threatened six structures on Thursday.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Sinclair says the fire began to burn out of control around noon at Allegro Way and Hanson Road towards Manastash Ridge about five miles south of Ellensburg.
Sinclair says the three-acre fire burned between homes, threatening a total of five residences and an outbuilding at one point.
Crews managed to bring the blaze under control, saving all structures that were threatened.
The blaze was considered as a second-alarm fire.
The person responsible for the debris pile fire was warned about burning in windy conditions.
DNR and Kittitas County Fire Protection District 1 assisted with controlling the blaze.