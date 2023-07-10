CRESCENT BAR - The community of Crescent Bar is under a level 3 evacuation as the Baird Springs Fire moves in.
The unrelenting wind has been fueling the swelling blaze as it chars land west of Quincy on both sides of SR 28. The fire is estimated to be as large as 1,200 acres, according to Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Tony Liebelt.
It is burning sage brush and crops, and is threatening homes, orchards, and a processing warehouse. A photo posted by a witness shows the blaze consuming the Sunserra golf course across from a Thousand Trails.
Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time in the following areas:
Level 3:
- Crescent Bar
- Rd 12 NW and RD W NW
The direction of the fire is unknown at this time as the wind continues to change direction, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The fire cause is currently under investigation.
State mobilization on the fire has been authorized, allowing crews from jurisdictions further away to apply resources to the fire.