3:31 P.M. UPDATE -- The 10-year-old girl who had gone missing for over 24 hours north of Cle Elum starting Sunday has been found. Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say the girl was found with minor injuries. She was found by a ground rescue crew who is preparing to evacuate her for medical attention, she is expected to be fine. Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies put the notice out about the discovery of the missing girl at 3:31 p.m. on Monday.
-------------------------------------------
CLE ELUM - A large search effort is underway for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in the wilderness north of Cle Elum on Sunday.
The girl has been missing for nearly 24 hours after authorities found out about the missing girl at 1:45 p.m. on June 4.
Officials say the girl vanished late morning or mid-day near Cathedral Rock in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area. Sheriff's deputies say the girl was with a large family group who last saw her playing near the foot bridge over the Cle Elum River at around noon.
The area where the girl went missing is so remote that cell service and radio communication isn't possible there. A family member reportedly drove out to an area where they could make a phone call to emergency responders.
Dozens of searchers from several counties are reportedly searching by air, ground and water.