MOSES LAKE - A dead body has been pulled from Potholes Reservoir near Moses Lake.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a Marine View Heights man was pulled from the water near the Blythe Boat Launch. Authorities were notified about the corpse at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday.
The man’s fishing boat was found in the water nearby and the man’s vehicle and boat trailer were parked on the boat ramp.
The man has been identified and the name will be released on Tuesday. The coroner will confirm the cause of death at a later time.
There are no obvious signs of foul play.