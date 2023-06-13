MOSES LAKE - We now know the name of a local man found dead in the water of the Potholes Reservoir on Monday.
83-year-old Michael Walsh of the Marine Heights area above the Potholes Reservoir was believed to have been fishing or was about to go fishing near the Blythe boat launch. Walsh's truck and boat were parked on the boat ramp when his body was found in the water nearby.
An autopsy is still pending, but the Grant County coroner's office suspects Walsh drowned. It isn't yet known if Walsh suffered a medical emergency and became submerged.
Investigators say there are no signs of foul play.