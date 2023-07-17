QUINCY - A day and a half since he vanished into the Columbia River, authorities have located the body of a male who presumably drowned Saturday evening near Crescent Bar.
At about 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office announced that the body of the missing rafter was located with the help of the King County Sheriff's dive team.
Grant County Sheriff spokesman Kyle Foreman says the body was found near the area where he had originally gone missing. At around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, sheriff's officials say a male was on a floating raft about 50 to 100 yards from the Willow Beach shore when his vessel overturned, sending him into the water.
The subject's name and place of residence will be released at a later time.