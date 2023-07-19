ROCK ISLAND - The search for 25-year-old Jesse Cadenas of Rock Island has come to a sad end.
Authorities say the autistic man went missing from his home on June 20, 2023.
Search parties were mobilized in hopes of finding Jesse, but to no avail.
On July 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a person on a boat touring the Columbia River near the Rock Island Dam reported what he believed to be a human body along the riverbank.
Deputies responded and confirmed that it was a human body partially submerged in the water.
On July 18, the coroner confirmed that the body belonged to Cadenas.