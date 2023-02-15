CHELAN — The body of a man reported missing last month was recovered on Monday along the Chelan River, just below the Chelan Dam.
The man has been identified as 49-year-old Jay Fawver, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ. Positive identification was made by the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.
Fawver was reported missing by his family on Jan. 18.
A Chelan County deputy located Fawver’s body using cellphone data provided by his family, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chelan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist with the recovery of the man’s body due to the steepness of the rock bank.