PLAIN — A body found March 17 along a road in Plain has been identified as a Seattle-area resident, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim is 39-year-old Adrian Antonio Norfleet. Norfleet’s body was discovered along Camp 12 road in Plain. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
The sheriff’s office believes Norfleet’s death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. No other details on the case, including a cause of death, have been released.
The sheriff’s office continues to seek information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 509-667-6845.