LEAVENWORTH - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims whose lives were taken in an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth on Sunday.
The trio of people lost their lives when their lead climber triggered a massive snow slide that sent them 500 ft. down the mountain. Sheriff’s officials say the dead trio remain at the peak due to hazardous weather and extreme avalanche danger. Two of the three climbers are presumably still buried in the snow and the third fatal victim was seen on the slide’s surface.
The three people who died are:
• Seong Cho, a 54-year-old male Korean National residing in West Hartford Connecticut
• Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old female from Bayside New York
• Yun Park, a 66-year-old male from Palisades Park New Jersey
Sheriff’s officials say the death-dealing avalanche was followed by two other large avalanches that sent snow down the couloir of Colchuck.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with Northwest Avalanche Center to assist in a recover plan.
Colchuck Peak sits at the South end of Colchuck Lake approximately 8 miles South of Leavenworth.