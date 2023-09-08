SEATTLE – Following a comprehensive summer listening tour across all 39 counties of the state, Attorney General Bob Ferguson is set to officially kick off his campaign for Governor on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The announcement comes amid growing anticipation as Ferguson has organized events throughout the day in Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and Seattle.
The day's finale will be a notable rally in central Seattle. Highlighting the event is the presence of several prominent state and national figures. Governor Jay Inslee, former Governor Chris Gregoire, Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, as well as King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, are slated to be the key speakers for the event.
As Attorney General, Ferguson has been at the forefront of various legal battles, and his work has drawn national attention on multiple occasions. Ferguson's official launch follows what was merely an 'exploratory' campaign to help him gauge whether a run for governor would be a logical next step in his political career.
Some of the more notable candidates challenging Ferguson, a Democrat, in the 2024 gubernatorial race include Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Hilary Franz.