photo: WSDOT

 Allende, Michael

VANTAGE - Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair says a blown tire was to blame for a 20-acre fire that diverted traffic on I-90 on Monday. Sinclair says the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on the west side of Vantage Bridge on I-90. As a result of the fire, westbound lanes were closed and westbound traffic was detoured to the Old Vantage Hwy into Ellensburg. As of 5 p.m., Sinclair says the fire was 80% contained and crews are beginning to mop up the blaze. The reopening of I-90 westbound lanes has not been announced. 

