VANTAGE - Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair says a blown tire was to blame for a 20-acre fire that diverted traffic on I-90 on Monday. Sinclair says the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on the west side of Vantage Bridge on I-90. As a result of the fire, westbound lanes were closed and westbound traffic was detoured to the Old Vantage Hwy into Ellensburg. As of 5 p.m., Sinclair says the fire was 80% contained and crews are beginning to mop up the blaze. The reopening of I-90 westbound lanes has not been announced.
featured
Blown tire sparks 20-acre fire off I-90 resulting in road closure at Vantage Bridge
- Source ONE News staff
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Chelan County awards over $1.1 million for infrastructure and affordable housing projects
- Blown tire sparks 20-acre fire off I-90 resulting in road closure at Vantage Bridge
- Impostor poses as Forest Service employee to collect fees from visitors
- Community pays its respects to 19-year-old WInthrop woman killed in suspected DUI crash
- 108 in Wenatchee...104 in Moses Lake. Extremely hot weather forecast for region this week
- Fatal hit-and-run victim killed near Malaga identified as homeless man
- Testimony from Sam Bankman-Fried's trusted inner circle will be used to convict him, prosecutors say
- US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
- Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says
- Venus Williams beats top-20 player for first time in four years, advances in Cincinnati
- Warren Buffett's firm invests in the biggest homebuilders while reducing GM stake in portfolio moves
- Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison
- Patriots sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year, $4 million deal
- Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri
- Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS
- Northwestern sued again over troubled athletics program. This time it's the baseball program
- Ivy League football coaches praise conference's stability (and wish they weren't so alone)
- EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual?