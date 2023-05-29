ELLENSBURG - A blown tire led to six injuries on Sunday near Ellensburg.
Just before 4 p.m., Washington State Troopers say 41-year-old Anel Tlaseca-Campos of Des Moines, Washington was about a mile east of Ellensburg when the tire on her Toyota Tundra blew, causing the vehicle to roll.
The crash injured the driver, 12-year-old Emily Avalos of Des Moines, 35-year-old Jose Casteneda-Gallardo of Kent, 34-year-old Martin Madaria-Garomero of Auburn, 12-year-old Brittany Rodas of Des Moines and 8-year-old Jaqueline Tlaseca of Des Moines were injured. Everyone was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Also, all occupants of the vehicle were buckled up.
The cause of the crash was defective equipment.