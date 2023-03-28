MOSES LAKE - One of the area’s largest food processing plants burned bright during a massive fire Tuesday night in Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5’s Bob Horst says a report about a blaze at Basic American Foods came in at 8:03 p.m. Basic American Foods is situated just west of SR 17, south of the I-90/SR 17 interchange in Moses Lake.
Everyone at the facility has been evacuated.
A Basic American Foods employee who wanted to remain anonymous told Source ONE News that one employee sustained burns.
He says the blaze started in the center of plant.
"It was the granules side of the plant 100%," he told Source ONE News.
"Supervisor and team lead did a great job! As soon as they noticed it wasn't a normal small basket fire, the Supervisor went and set the emergency get out alarm and rounded up granules and maintenance side of the plant while the team lead grabbed everyone from beans. Employer was mainly concerned that everyone was safe and out. Everything went real smooth. Some co workers were scared but everyone was calm and made it out in an orderly fashion," he added.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.
As of 10 p.m., Horst says fire crews have the blaze under control. The amount of damage done by the fire is still being assessed. Based on footage provided to Source ONE News, it appeared that one of the walls of the plant had collapsed.
We’ll have more information about fire as it becomes available.