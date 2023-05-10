MOSES LAKE - Schools in Moses Lake, Othello and Ellensburg went into lockdown on Wednesday in what was believed to be the same threat.
In Othello, police say a person called the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Ritzville claiming that someone was armed and in front of Othello High School. The report about the call came in at around 11:17 a.m. Local law enforcement immediately responded and found no one.
In Ellensburg, the high school received a threat, which put law enforcement on campus the remainder of the day as a precaution.
The Moses Lake School District sent a letter to parents, informing them of the threat. A lockdown of several schools occurred, but was lifted after 20 minutes when police determined that the threat wasn't credible.
"We believe this to be an incident of "swatting" or a false report of a threat to the school campus, which is internet-based and unsubstantiated. States across the U.S. have experienced similar mass swatting attempts this year, including several schools in Washington," the district wrote in its letter to parents.