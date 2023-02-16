OLYMPIA — A bill in the state Legislature would ban homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of schools or early learning centers.
Senate Bill 5332 would ban sanctioned or unsanctioned encampments near schools. The ban would include outdoor tents or structures, temporary small houses, tiny homes, vehicle safe parking or operations feeding the homeless.
Proponents of the bill say it would have a “big impact” on keeping children safe. There is also discussion of the bill including prohibiting encampments along school bus routes.
“We have laws in this state that say you can’t have a marijuana store or liquor store within 1,000 feet of a school,” stated Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima and the bill’s sponsor. “But there’s no law protecting schools from homeless encampments, either sanctioned or unsanctioned. Homeless camps near schools put students in greater harm than marijuana or alcohol. Why should we allow that to happen? It puts the safety of students and teachers at risk.”
Opponents say funding shelter sites and other services are a better option to address homelessness, and amending the bill to only ban unsanctioned encampments, that are not receiving outreach, near schools would be better appropriate.