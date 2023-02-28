CONNELL - A bill that would direct the state's department of corrections to create a wild horse training program for the benefit of inmates has passed the state House chamber in a unanimous 95-0 vote.
HB 1543 now moves onto the Senate for consideration. Bill language states that the intent of the program is to help incarcerated people successfully rejoin society after their release. The wild horse training program would break in feral steeds and burros for resale to the public.
The endeavor would be modeled after the Arizona Department of Corrections' horse training program, which has been proven to be successful.
Participants in the Arizona program have successfully and skillfully cared for and trained wild horses, which were then adopted or purchased by the public through the bureau of land management wild horse and burro program. Program participants use gentling techniques based in natural horsemanship and gain equestrian skills they can use when seeking employment or building businesses after being released," the bill reads.
Lawmakers also believe the program would compensate for the state's shortage of farriers stemming from the closure of the farrier program at Walla Walla Community College.
If passed, the bill would mandate a feasibility study for the training program and an implementation plan for the purpose of establishing a wild horse training, holding, and farrier program at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.
The deadline for DOC to complete the study and submit its implementation plan would be Nov. 1, 2023.