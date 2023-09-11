The sale barn at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds was the scene of an extreme act of kindness this week. According to Okanogan County resident Lonnie J. Good, it all started after the auctioneer began the sale of Vance Reese’s steer.
Last Tuesday, Reese’s father Jick passed away after a battle with cancer. On Friday, Sept. 8, Vance turned 17 and took his steer to the fair.
His mother, Kristi Reese, said it was something he was determined to do, and called him “a very brave boy.”
She said he had worked hard all spring and summer, raising his 1319 lbs. steer named Fred to take to the fair. For “farm kids” like Reese, presenting their animals in fitting and showing events and then selling them at auction allows them to showcase their animal husbandry skills and profit from the sale of their livestock.
For these kids, the sale of an animal (or animals) represents a significant portion of a college education budget. For many kids in rural America, it’s a right of passage and a way for friends and family to show their support.
But this month, the Okanogan County community took it to the next level and “bought” Reese’s steer three times. Good explained how it unfolded in a now-viral Facebook post.
“The price per pound quickly soared past the typical $4-$5 per pound, and when the auctioneer said “Sold” it was around $18 per pound (for a 1665 lb steer…. You do the math),” Good wrote. “But then this happened….. the buyers said ‘Sell it again’ meaning, we just bought it and want you to sell it again….. meaning, they just bought it and left their money in the pot…”
Here’s a screenshot of Good’s entire post:
Kristi Reese, Vance’s mother, said their family was floored by the grand gesture.
“I was so surprised and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, generosity and support from the community,” she wrote. “I know Jick had many good friends who cared about him but this was over the top! The kids and I are still in shock.”
You can watch a video of the sale here: