MATTAWA - Big Bend Community College (BBCC) has excitedly announced the opening of a new physical office space in Mattawa.
This strategic move will focus on enhancing the educational support and services within the community and surrounding areas. The new facility is made possible through a lease agreement with the Port of Mattawa.
Located at the Port of Mattawa, 20140 Road 24 SW Suite E, the office will serve as a hub for the Big Bend High School Equivalency Program (HEP) Office, a critical initiative aimed at closing the educational gap for migrant and seasonal farmworkers (MSFWs). The space will offer students the opportunity to enroll, apply for financial aid, and receive guidance in the high school equivalency or college process, without the necessity of traveling to BBCC's main campus in Moses Lake.
"We are thrilled to have Big Bend Community College open a physical location in our region,” said Lars Leland, Executive Director of the Port of Mattawa. “This will be a valuable resource, providing educational support to our community."
This new office will be primarily focused on expanding high school equivalency education in the southernmost parts of Big Bend's service district. Diana Villafaña, HEP Project Director, expressed her enthusiasm, stating that having a presence in the community would ensure easier access to academic supports, helping students feel more integrated and confident in their pursuit of higher education.
While BBCC currently offers select in-person classes in Mattawa through a partnership with the Wahluke School District, the addition of the new office will not affect this existing arrangement. No classes will be conducted at the new office location.
BBCC President Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy emphasized that the new space aligns with the college's vision, mission, and guiding principles. She highlighted that the location would serve as a bridge to education for HEP students in Mattawa and stressed the importance of removing transportation barriers to create more equitable opportunities for education.
The funding for this initiative will come from carryover funds from the college's HEP Grant, and renovations of the building are set to commence soon, with the grand opening expected this fall.
The HEP is dedicated to providing MSFWs, including their spouses and dependents, with the supplementary support and resources necessary to earn their GED® or high school diploma. Eligible participants must qualify as an MSFW, be 18 or older without a high school diploma, and meet specific criteria related to Washington State High School Diploma Requirements.
The new BBCC office in Mattawa is poised to play a vital role in supporting education in the region and represents a major step forward in offering accessible and quality educational opportunities to those who need it most.