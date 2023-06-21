MOSES LAKE - The Big Bend Community College nursing program bid a heartfelt farewell to its 17 graduating students during a special pinning ceremony held on Friday. The event was filled with an atmosphere of pride, joy, and celebration as the graduates were surrounded by their families and friends.
The highlight of the ceremony was when each student received their nursing pins, a symbol of their official induction into the nursing profession. Alongside this important milestone, the graduates recited the Nurse's Pledge, further solidifying their commitment to providing compassionate care to those in need.
Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy, the president of Big Bend Community College, took the opportunity to congratulate the group on their remarkable achievement. She expressed her pride in the graduates and acknowledged the significant impact they would have on the community in their future roles as nurses. Dr. Tweedy also shared a personal insight, recognizing the possibility that one day she might find herself in their care and expressing confidence in their abilities to provide exceptional healthcare.
Katherine Christian, the Director of Health Education Programs at Big Bend, reflected on the bittersweet nature of the pinning ceremony for the nursing faculty. She acknowledged the deep investment the faculty had made in preparing the students for their nursing careers. Christian expressed gratitude for the students' willingness to share their lives, struggles, and triumphs, which had created a special bond between the faculty and the graduates. She acknowledged that each student would leave a lasting impact on the faculty and wished them success in their future endeavors.
During the ceremony, nursing student Jordyn Ragan addressed her fellow graduates, sharing her thoughts and emotions on this significant day. Ragan's words encapsulated the collective experiences, growth, and dedication that had brought them to this momentous occasion. The group also had the privilege of hearing from Justin Alaniz, an alumnus of the Big Bend Community College nursing program, who shared his insights and experiences from his journey in the nursing profession.
The pinning ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by the graduates throughout their nursing education. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as they transitioned from students to professionals, ready to make a positive impact on the lives of others through their skills, knowledge, and compassion.
As the 17 graduates of Big Bend Community College nursing program embark on their individual paths, they carry with them the support and well wishes of their mentors, loved ones, and the entire community. The pinning ceremony was a significant milestone that celebrated their accomplishments and set the stage for a promising future in the nursing profession.