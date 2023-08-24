WARDEN - This September, Big Bend Community College (BBCC) is set to reintroduce its Basic Education for Adults (BEdA) classes in the Warden community. The program aims to provide comprehensive educational services for locals, including High School completion, GED Preparation, and English Language Acquisition (ELA).
Jody Bortz, the BEdA Director, emphasized the program's commitment to the community. “The Basic Education program is keenly attuned to the educational requirements of our local residents,” Bortz remarked. “Our core objective is to equip students with the essential skills they need for college and prospective careers in Grant and Adams Counties. By reinstating these classes in Warden, we're directly responding to the needs and desires of both students and local employers.”
The BEdA program offers a multifaceted approach to education. Students have the opportunity to prepare for the GED test, complete their high school education, enhance their English proficiency, and receive comprehensive advice on their academic progression or selecting a major. Additionally, BEdA students can concurrently enroll in college-level classes while they work towards their high school diploma.
Designed to cater to the varying schedules of its students, BBCC offers BEdA classes on a quarterly basis. With an open registration system, students have the flexibility to commence their education at different times throughout the year. The affordable $25.00 fee per quarter makes it accessible for many, with classes for the upcoming Fall Quarter kicking off on September 18th at Warden High School.
For residents of Warden who are keen on joining any of the classes, they can register by reaching out to the main office via phone. Alternatively, in-person registration will be available on the first night of class.