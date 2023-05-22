FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y. As he embarks on his reelection campaign, just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)