GEORGE - The Gorge Amphitheatre is set to be filled with laughter as Bert Kreischer is coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
The star-studded Fully Loaded Tour show will feature performances by the legendary Bert Kreischer himself, along with the uproariously funny Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, and Ralph Barbosa. Known for his daring sense of humor and his trademark shirtless appearances, Kreischer's comedic prowess has garnered him a devoted following around the United States.
"Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer – indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, and The Gorge," Kreischer enthusiastically declared. The traveling festival has become an absolute must-see for any comedy fan. "YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS!" he added.
Bert Kreischer, a renowned comedian, actor, writer, and host, consistently sells out venues across the country with his uproarious stand-up comedy performances. His most recent Netflix stand-up special, titled Hey Big Boy, along with his previous specials, Hidden Time and The Machine, have captivated audiences worldwide. Kreischer's fifth Netflix special, Razzle Dazzle, premiered on March 14, further cementing his reputation as one of the industry's leading comedic talents. Additionally, he recently starred in the feature film, The Machine, which opened on May 26.
The movie follows Kreischer's misadventures as the Russian mafia finally catches up to him, seeking retribution for the wild antics he engaged in as a rowdy, drunken college student during his study abroad experience. This hilarious escapade is a sequel to the story he shared in his 2016 Showtime stand-up special, providing fans with more laughter-inducing moments.
Not only is Kreischer a master of stand-up comedy, but he has also made a name for himself in the world of podcasting. Collaborating with fellow comedian Tom Segura, he hosts several successful comedic podcasts, including Bertcast and Two Bears One Cave. Additionally, his YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, has garnered a massive following, showcasing his talents in the kitchen.
The Gorge Amphitheatre will serve as the grand finale for the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, concluding what has been a side-splitting tour across the country. Known for its breathtaking views and unparalleled acoustics, the Gorge Amphitheatre promises to be the perfect setting for an evening of laughter and entertainment.
The comedy show starts at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.