CHELAN COUNTY – K9 Kait, Chelan County Regional Justice Center’s premier narcotics-detecting canine, passed away unexpectedly this past Tuesday, the center announced. The sudden loss comes after Kait had been diagnosed with chronic hepatitis of the liver and had been under treatment for about a week.
Kait had a tenure of over two years at the jail and had carved a special place in the hearts of those she served with. Corrections Deputy Jacob Lewis, her handler, was at her side when she passed. A deeply emotional Lewis shared, “Kait was more than a colleague; she was my partner, best friend, and a part of my family. The community and the world have lost a gem. The love she exuded was unparalleled.”
Aged 7, Kait was a border collie with remarkable credentials. Having begun her service at the Chelan County jail in November 2020, she was the pioneer canine employee there and among only two such service dogs in Washington state's county or municipal jails. Kait's past includes a dedicated service of two years with the Tulalip Tribal Police Department. Notably, she was a rescue from Quincy, adding another layer to her remarkable story.
With a unique ability to detect as many as six specific odors, including the potent fentanyl, Kait was a vital asset to the Regional Justice Center’s drug interdiction program. Her services weren't limited to the jail; she assisted federal agencies and even area high schools with drug detection. Kait and Deputy Lewis were also known figures in local events and educational institutions, representing the jail and bridging the community.
Chris Sharp, the director of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, lauded Kait's contributions, emphasizing how instrumental she was not just for drug detection but also as an ambassador, educating the public about the workings of the jail.
The recent plans of introducing a second narcotics-detecting dog alongside Kait are underway. Deputy Lewis has been actively working with prospective canines to find the best fit for the role Kait so impeccably filled.
A recently concluded fundraising effort for Kait's medical expenses will now be redirected to cater to any pending medical bills. The remaining funds will facilitate preparations for Kait's successor.
Although plans for a public memorial remain uncertain, those wishing to convey their condolences can reach out through email at jacob.lewis@co.chelan.wa.us.
In a heartfelt gratitude note, Lewis added, “The community's overwhelming support during Kait's treatment phase was incredible. Our sincere thanks to the veterinary teams of Animal Hospital of Wenatchee and Pet Emergency Clinic and Referral Center of Spokane for their relentless efforts and compassion.”
As the Chelan County community mourns the loss of Kait, her legacy as a life-saving, narcotics-detecting canine and an ambassador for the jail lives on.