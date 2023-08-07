QUINCY - Fine wines will soon be paired with fine dining in Crescent Bar.
Housing developer Crescent Ridge announced that it has partnered with Beaumont Cellars of Quincy in building a tasting room and bistro.
The Beaumont Cellars building is currently under construction at The Vineyard neighborhood entrance.
The future gathering spot will have indoor and outdoor seating. The menu is described as having a "diverse" food and beverage selection. The building will also boast a wine and full-service private events pavilion to host engagements of all types.
Beaumont Cellars Tasting Room + Bistro is scheduled to open in Summer 2024