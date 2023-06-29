In a groundbreaking ruling, the Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action, sending shockwaves through higher education institutions and prompting them to explore alternative methods of promoting student diversity. Leaders of numerous universities expressed disappointment with the decision, viewing it as a setback for diversity efforts. However, they remain optimistic about finding new avenues to admit Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence suggesting that the elimination of affirmative action often leads to a sharp decline in their enrollment.
Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy, President of Big Bend Community College, emphasized the institution's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, stating, "The ruling will not affect how Big Bend admits students because we have an open-admissions policy as do all community and technical colleges in the state of Washington. One of our guiding principles is advocating for equity, diversity, and inclusion. Big Bend is deeply committed to providing an educational environment that is safe and welcoming and fosters equitable outcomes that allow BBCC students to realize their full potential and achieve the future they desire."
Similarly, Andrew Morse, Chief of Staff at Central Washington University, reaffirmed their dedication to inclusivity, remarking, "As CWU aspires to become a model learning community of equity and belonging, we celebrate the rich diversity we have at our university while taking steps to further enrich the living, learning, and working environment to be inclusive of all and create a culture of belonging. In light of today's Supreme Court ruling, we reaffirm our commitment to this work in the midst of a constantly shifting legal and regulatory landscape."
President Joe Biden expressed his disagreement with the decision and called upon the Education Department to explore policies that could aid colleges in building diverse student bodies. He also voiced opposition to policies such as legacy preferences that tend to benefit wealthy white students, stating, "We should never allow the country to walk away from the dream upon which it was founded. We need a new path forward, a path consistent with the law that protects diversity and expands opportunity."
While colleges in states that have previously banned affirmative action have experimented with alternative strategies, the outcomes have not been conclusive. Many institutions have prioritized the admission of students from low-income families, while others have sought to admit high-achieving students from all communities within their states. However, evidence shows that these initiatives often result in enrollment declines among Black and Hispanic students, particularly at selective colleges with predominantly white populations.
The Supreme Court ruling has prompted colleges to prepare for a potential rollback of affirmative action. Some institutions are considering incorporating additional essays to gain a more comprehensive understanding of applicants' backgrounds, an approach supported by Chief Justice John Roberts, who stated, "Nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected the applicant's life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university."
Colleges are also exploring other strategies, such as intensifying recruitment efforts in racially diverse areas and increasing admissions from community colleges. However, the road ahead remains uncertain, as the decision's impact extends beyond race and may necessitate a reevaluation of other admissions policies. Experts suggest that colleges may need to address practices that advantage white students, including legacy preferences, early admission programs, and standardized test scores.
As colleges anticipate potential challenges in achieving racial diversity without affirmative action, they express concerns that unknowingly admitting fewer students of color could perpetuate the decline. Racial diversity is regarded as beneficial for the entire campus community, fostering exposure to diverse perspectives and preparing students for a multicultural workforce.
While opponents of affirmative action argue that certain states have thrived without it, citing examples such as Oklahoma, where minority enrollments remained stable after a ban in 2012, many colleges anticipate a potential impact on their ability to recruit and retain underrepresented students. The long-term consequences of the Supreme Court's ruling on higher education admissions and diversity initiatives are yet to be fully understood, but institutions are determined to navigate the evolving landscape and ensure access and opportunities for all students.