EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) has confirmed that a bat found in Chelan County was tested positive for rabies. The alert came after a pet in the region was exposed to the bat.
The incident occurred on August 8, 2023, when the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Animal Control was notified of a pet-only exposure at a local residence. Following the exposure, the bat was captured, euthanized, and subsequently sent to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for a detailed analysis.
CDHD says there have been no reports of human exposure.
This incident marks a significant point of concern as the last recorded instance of a rabid bat in both Chelan and Douglas Counties was nearly two years ago, in July of 2021. While only 3-10% of bats submitted for testing in Washington State are confirmed positive for rabies, it's crucial to remember that rabies is present in less than 1% of wild bats.
The general public should be aware that contact with a rabid bat puts one at a direct risk of contracting rabies. Immediate medical evaluation is crucial if there's any suspected contact. Rabies, if left untreated, is almost always fatal. It's of utmost importance not to handle bats with bare hands. Only capture bats if they've had potential contact with a human or pet, or if discovered in the living space of someone who might have been in contact with the creature. For guidelines on capturing bats safely for testing, one can refer to '420-190: Safely Capturing Bats for Rabies Testing' on the official website wa.gov.
Moreover, as per Washington State Law (WAC 246-100-197), pet owners are mandated to vaccinate their pets against rabies. Any suspicion of pets coming into contact with bats should immediately be addressed with a visit to the veterinarian.
For Chelan and Douglas County residents who suspect direct contact with a bat, CDHD is the primary point of contact. They can offer guidance on potential exposure and whether the bat in question requires testing.
For comprehensive details about rabies and its prevention, residents can visit the Rabies section on wa.gov.